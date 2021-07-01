For those considering hiking the Susquehannock Trail System, I offer the following info on a part of the trail which has been relocated. This is about a 2½-mile stretch of an old haul/woods road that eliminates the muddy seeps and bad trail parts of the STS from Log Grade Trail to Bolich Run.
Hiking clockwise (south) on the STS in Hogback Hollow, when you come to Log Grade Trail, you’ll see the very obvious large sign on the right side of the trail. At this point, you depart from the original STS, and turn left onto Log Grade Trail, cross a small stream and, in a few more yards, turn right off this trail onto a short section of new trail which goes uphill a short distance to the old road.
Turn right onto this road and follow it for a little less than 2½ miles. You’ll then see where the STS departs this road and heads downhill on a new section of trail, which brings you to the original STS just a short distance from Bolich Run. When you cross the run on a double log bridge, you emerge into a small meadow, which is the site for one of the trail shelters we plan to erect this summer.
More than 700 hours of trail care have been reported thus far, so trail maintenance is moving right along. There are a few sections which have not been checked and/or cleared yet, so if you encounter some problems (trees blocking the trail, etc.) it is always appreciated if you report them. And pin down the location as near as possible, by mileage-markers, roads, streams, etc. It’s a big help for the maintainers.
The next STC event will be taking part in the Galeton parade on Saturday, July 3. We will be towing our “traveling-billboard” (tool trailer), and following along will be a group of “hikers.” Galeton does a nice job of celebrating the 4th of July, with the parade, other activities and the fireworks — so enjoy and stay safe.
The following Saturday, July 10, our club meeting will be held at the home of Chad Rugh/April Castano on Old Shovel Road, which is off Route 6 just west of Coudersport. This will be a noon, picnic-style meeting, weather permitting.
And one of our big events for the year will be the annual Camporee, held again at Ole Bull State Park, Aug. 12-15. We again will have six sites set aside for members who camp for the weekend. Campers can arrive and set up anytime from Thursday afternoon on.
Friday is typically a trail care day, giving us a chance to do some trail maintenance on some of the nearby sections of the STS. Then the August dinner/meeting is held on Saturday evening at the big pavilion.