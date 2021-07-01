The waters are warming in the rivers of Pennsylvania now that the mid-summer heat is rapidly causing daytime temperatures to increase.
The cool spring days and the numerous trout hatches of May and early June have passed us by and sent trout looking for cooler and deeper holes with tolerable water temperatures. That leaves the warmer waters open for us anglers who are looking for some hot smallmouth bass action.
It’s action that can be had by whatever method we prefer. Smallmouth bass can be taken on a fly — wet or dry, large or small.
Most of the time, bass anglers will break out their spinning or casting gear and cast everything from spinners to rubber baits or top water plugs. My personal preference is a rebel crayfish in a tan and white color which mimics their main food source in streams.
That lure has produced more rod-bending action with fish making several water-clearing leaps after I’ve bounced it along the bottom over rocks and let it stir up the mud on the stream bottom when retrieved. It tends to happen several times in one location as smallies tend to group together in both deeper pools and sometimes slow-flowing riffles at a pool’s end. Generally, where there’s one smallmouth, there are usually more.
Great action can be had at almost any hour of the day as smallmouth bass will be there waiting at dawn or dusk and even during midday when the temperature is pushing 90 degrees.
Those are the days when you can keep fishing simple. Grab your rod, a fishing vest and an old pair of sneakers and wade out knee deep into the shallows where the water feels like bath water. You’ll probably enjoy plenty of action beneath the midday sun while the streams flow will feel refreshing because it’s a bit cooler.
If it sounds like some action you would like to partake in, you need not look to far to do so. Pine Creek, the well-known trout stream, runs through Potter and Tioga counties and holds a decent population of smallmouths.
There’s also the Alleghany River flowing from Potter County into McKean County that harbors a sizable population, too. For me, closer to home is the First Fork of the Sinnemahoning, a good producer.
Get out and enjoy fishing at its best, unlike May and June when you saw trout fishermen still in their seasonal pursuit of trout, with vehicles lining the parking lots along the river. It’s rare to see anyone else on the water in July and August during the heat of the day.