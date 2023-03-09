Do you live in Northcentral Pennsylvania or perhaps one of the counties bordering it? Or are you and outdoorsman who frequents this neck of the woods to enjoy its outdoor activities?
If you are, welcome to God’s Country, what locals consider and outdoor paradise.
I myself have had the privilege and pleasure of traversing the mountains and valleys of this region my entire life. And I’ve spent every spare minute of it enjoying the trapping fishing, hunting and quality time in the outdoors right in my backyard, especially since so many options are readily available.
Many enjoy the trout fishing on Pine Creek in Tioga County while others prefer the Alleghany River in Potter County.
It’s a fishery that has a lot of diversity. One day you may be trekking miles into the backwoods in pursuit of true native brook trout. The following day you’ll be standing waist deep in a large stream fly fishing for stock trout.
Who knows? Maybe you prefer to spend your day on one of the regions Trophy Trout or Delayed Harvest waters the area is known for.
After wetting your line trout fishing for a few weeks, you can head off across the ridge in pursuit of those spring gobblers many come here to hunt. Actually you can hunt for two gobblers if you purchase a bonus tag. There are literally thousands of acres in State Forest and in State Game Lands that are open to spring gobbler hunting.
Of course, for those who are more interested in chasing walleye, bass or muskellunge, there are some waters in the region that will provide plenty of summer time action if your thing is bring along a tackle box of big lures and plugs and give your techniques a try.
Yes, I could go on and on listing what the area provides but I’m sure most of you already know. At one time or another you’ve been here to partake in wildlife viewing, deer, bear or elk hunting, or hiking the vast network of trails available.
If you enjoy any facet of the outdoors, there are numerous opportunities for you to enjoy your sport without having to travel very far to do so.
Click on your GPS to a setting somewhere in the Tioga, Potter or Cameron County area and soon you’ll be enjoying some fresh air while taking advantage of all that is available in the big woods of Pennsylvania.
David Orlowski is a writer, hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast from Potter County. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.