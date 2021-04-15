While the weather is just now becoming warm enough to fish, I’m already stressing about turkey hunting. Guess it got even worse on the trout opener while I was standing stream side waiting for the trout to bite. Those bites were far and few between as the fish had become lethargic when the overnight temperature dipped to a chilly 19 degrees.
But as the sun broke over the horizon and began to warm things slowly, a gobbler sounded off on a distant hillside. Geez, you’d think those crazy birds could at least give me a little time to fish before having to worry about hunting again, but here it comes. Spring gobbler season is right around the corner.
There’s not a feeling that compares to listening to the spring woods being woken up by a turkey gobbles echoing across the hardwood ridges. It’s a sound that seems to take hold of you, then causes your adrenaline to surge and your heart to pound faster.
It’s something that happens time and time again, regardless of whether it is your first time or you’re a veteran hunter. Yep, they will give you that heart-pounding feeling.
Of course, it’ll only get worse by the time the spring gobbler season opens on May 1. By that time you’ll have heard them gobble while scouting, seen them out strutting in open fields and maybe even in your dreams.
I’m sure you know full well that, if you’re a turkey hunting fanatic, it’ll consume two months of your time. It’s definitely not all fun and games as you’ll spend a month scouting and prepping, then another month hunting.
But regardless. I’m looking forward to turkey season just as much if not more than I do deer season. There’s nothing more exciting than sitting against the base of a large tree and having a gobbler standing full strut only yards away with his neck stretched out, sounding off.
Once that bird is tagged, the challenge is on to fill that bonus tag as well. If I accomplish both those things, there’s always the option of calling in a bird for someone else.
If this sounds exciting to you, and you’ve never tried it, just remember: once you go out, there’s no turning back. There’s nothing that will get your blood pumping more than having a gobbler sound off on roost at first light.
It gets in your blood even more once he flies down and slowly comes in to your calling. When he comes into view, hopefully you’ll be able to hit your target if you aren’t too shaken.