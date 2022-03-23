They say “Spring has sprung,” or at least some signs of it have. If you are one who spends time outdoors, you probably get kind of tired dealing with the snow and ice. I know I do.
The robins are showing up all over the place, crocuses are poking up, but the thing that touches a lot of people are those big Canadians heading home. I take all that honking as cries of joy. They sure have the right idea: winter in the south, and then head for a cooler climate in the remote places.
We generally regard April as our “spring around the trail” month, but if this decent weather holds or even improves, some of our maintainers will be out there before then. And if my woodlot is any indication, there will be plenty of debris to deal with along the trails.
The STC was formed mainly to do the maintenance on the STS, and we are fortunate to have around 50 to 70 volunteers put in on average about 1,600 hours a year doing just that. These numbers have gone as high as 90 volunteers and 3,000-plus hours.
And some are what we call dedicated section maintainers, those who have agreed to keep a certain trail section in decent condition. These range from a single person to a couple or a group. We can get a crew together to take care of any real difficult jobs that arise.
So far this system is working quite well, although from time to time we lose the services of some of the workers, for various reasons. And this year is no different, as we have a couple of sections that need maintainers. These range from about 3.5 to 5 miles or so, and can usually be broken into even shorter segments.
Also we prefer that none of the maintainers work alone, so there are always opportunities to work with a partner. The club has most of the tools needed, although one should be qualified to use a chainsaw when they are required.
Our club is looking forward to working with the CASP group this May — a group of young Mennonite lads, who will do some serious benching (trail leveling) and bridge building for us. The more sections we can get leveled to the original CCC specs, i.e. the length of a pick-handle wide, the more we can eventually mow with the trail mower.
Hikers love a nice, wide, mowed trail, so we strive to provide that wherever possible. Naturally there are areas which we cannot even get the mower to because of the terrain — these can still be cleared with the brushcutters and weed whackers.
When you read this the Full Worm Moon will be at last-quarter. This moon is so named as the ground thaws and the robins appear because of the emerging worms. It’s also called the Crow Moon, as the cawing of the crows signal the end of winter; and the Sap Moon, marking the time of tapping the maple trees.
They say we could be heading for 70 degrees in Potter County, so enjoy.