On June 11, we rolled right on past the 1,000-hour mark for trail maintenance, and now the log book is showing just shy of 1,100 hours. So we would like to say there’s no grass growing under our feet, but actually it is growing.
For the lawn that’s a good thing, but for trails not so good. Along with grass also grow the nettles, briars, barberry, ferns, you name it. So the mowing and weed whacking volunteers are staying quite busy, as it is not very nice hiking through this stuff, and especially when it is wet.
Just recently a crew of three, using the brush cutters, whacked the barberry back along the Quarry Trail, which heads north over the hill from the Williams Farm on East Fork Road. The brushcutter is like the big brother to the weed whacker. It has the triangular steel blade which will cut stuff that the weed whacker won’t.
Barberry is a very invasive shrub, and it has practically taken over that entire sidehill, so it’s a chore to keep it from crowding the trail in that area.
The walk-behind mower has been put to good use also on various parts of the STS. It works very well where the trail is reasonably smooth and negotiable, but not so well where there are rocks and large roots in the trail. For the most part those sections do not have much grass anyway, so it all works out quite well. This is a two-person operation — one goes ahead of the mower to watch for and remove any debris. And we have it rigged up so there is always a chainsaw onboard with which to remove any blowdowns one may encounter.
Saturday, July 1 will find us cruising the back streets of Galeton, towing our tool trailer, followed by a group of “hikers.” This is one of the fun events that I have mentioned.
Later that evening you have the opportunity to attend one the greatest fireworks shows in the area, when they launch the barrage over Berger Lake in downtown Galeton.
Our next fun event will be the Camporee at Ole Bull State Park, Aug.-10-13. And I should clarify something about that, I said that Friday is a “work day,” but that is strictly on a volunteer basis. This is only for those dedicated to helping with some trail care at that time. So come to the Camporee, pull up a chair or string up a hammock, and relax — and come evening pull your chair up to the campfire and tell us some stories.
Our next club meeting will be at the home of Chad Rugh/April Castano on July 8, at noon. They are on Old Shovel Road, west of Coudersport.
Bill Boyd is a member of the Susquehannock Trail Club. He can be reached at billboydsts@gmail.com.