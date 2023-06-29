On June 11, we rolled right on past the 1,000-hour mark for trail maintenance, and now the log book is showing just shy of 1,100 hours. So we would like to say there’s no grass growing under our feet, but actually it is growing.

For the lawn that’s a good thing, but for trails not so good. Along with grass also grow the nettles, briars, barberry, ferns, you name it. So the mowing and weed whacking volunteers are staying quite busy, as it is not very nice hiking through this stuff, and especially when it is wet.

Bill Boyd is a member of the Susquehannock Trail Club. He can be reached at billboydsts@gmail.com.

