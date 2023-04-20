Our trail club held the first meeting of the year at the old Sweden Hill Church, on the farm property of member Wayne Baumann. In fact it was our first indoor meeting in quite some time.
There was a good turnout of at least 32 people, including several of the younger crowd, which we are always happy to see, as they are the future. And there were several new younger folks there who were talking about trail maintenance, something else we are always happy to see and hear.
We consider anyone under around 70 as “younger” as some of us are “aging out,” something which happens to everyone sooner or later. It seems like the hills get a little steeper each year and the trails a little longer. We have even weighed the chainsaws, and it’s hard to believe but they still weigh the same. We do have some chainsaw backpacks which will be of help on the longer stretches.
The evening began as usual with a dish-to-pass dinner at noon and there were certainly many dishes both hot and cold, and desserts. It looked kinda like a party of crockpots. Luckily, the church basement featured several large banquet tables which accommodated almost everyone.
After dinner and some social time, President Wanda Shirk called the meeting to order. One of the main topics of discussion was the restructuring of the duties of the club officers, some of whom have served for many years and are planning to turn the reins over. Some suggestions have been made and already implemented. So we feel that with some mentoring those positions will work out in time.
Another important topic was recruiting some new section maintainers, and that also is looking pretty good with several of the newer members interested. A new incentive package is offered to these new maintainers, including a pair of real good loppers, a folding saw and there will be special-made ball-caps and shirts available to some who rack up a certain amount of hours of trail maintenance.
Later Wayne gave a tour of the church and also the nearby one-room schoolhouse, both of which he has spent a lot of time on renovations. He now has them in remarkable condition, and related some of their history.
The next club meeting will be at Lyman Run Park on May 13 at noon.
Bill Boyd is a member of the Susquehannock Trail Club. He can be reached at billboydsts@gmail.com.