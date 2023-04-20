Our trail club held the first meeting of the year at the old Sweden Hill Church, on the farm property of member Wayne Baumann. In fact it was our first indoor meeting in quite some time.

There was a good turnout of at least 32 people, including several of the younger crowd, which we are always happy to see, as they are the future. And there were several new younger folks there who were talking about trail maintenance, something else we are always happy to see and hear.

Bill Boyd is a member of the Susquehannock Trail Club. He can be reached at billboydsts@gmail.com.

