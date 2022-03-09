Here we are 55 years later. Maybe it’s time to remember how this all got started.
The Susquehannock Trail System was initiated by Potter County Recreation, Inc. in 1966. The committee was first made up of Bill Fish (actually William D. Fish Jr.; his father was also William Fish, owner of the Potter County Enterprise), Wil Ahn, Harry Kinney and Veryl Scheibner.
The club was established in 1967 to make the trail a reality. Routes were flagged by Tom Fitzgerald, Robert Davey, Tom Leete, Bill Fish, Wil Ahn, Jim Thomas, Joe Heimel, Jayne Fitzgerald, Kay Davey, Betty Ahn and Del Kerr. These routes were made up mostly of old CCC fire trails, and abandoned RR grades.
It’s called a system as it is made up of a lot of different sections, each retaining the original name given by the CCC. The 84-mile trail was marked, cleared and opened to hikers in 1968. The blazes are orange rectangles two inches by six inches — and this trail is one of only 18 in the state designated as a “hiker-only” trail. It makes a loop generally in the southeast corner of Potter County.
Trail maintenance is provided by the STC, an all-volunteer group, which attracts from 50 to perhaps 70 trail workers each year. There are no paid personnel, either the workers or any of the club officers. Everything is covered by way of dues and donations from nearly 300 members.
Over the years we have accumulated some trail clearing tools, thanks to their enthusiasm and generosity. And it seems that maybe we are doing something right, as one hiker described our trail as the “Gold standard of Pennsylvania hiking trails.”
It is a back-country trail, complete with hills to climb, streams to cross, rocky stretches, wet areas, some nettles and wet ferns to deal with. We do clear and mow as much as we can, but some things just insist on growing back. We have managed to bridge many of the streams, and we now have some trail shelters in various spots along the trail.
There have been well over 1200 Circuit-Hikers, those who have hiked the entire loop and turned in a log to be approved, to be eligible for the circuit-hiker award. And there’s an untold number who have hiked without keeping a log, and a great many others have hiked parts of the trail.
Also there are short loops, long loops and it connects with the Black Forest and Donut Hole Trails, so there are almost limitless opportunities for hikers. One can camp most anywhere (just not near camps or other dwellings), water is plentiful, the bears are timid and one rarely sees a snake. Most campers delight in hearing the coyote songs and the hoot owls talking to each other.
So when you hike the STS, try not to scare the bears and don’t step on the snakes and you should have a great trip. The trail is blazed and signed quite well, but the guide book and maps are very informative and helpful. Check out stc-hiker.org.