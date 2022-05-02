Cold, wind, and snow proved a challenge for some teams in this week's youth trap league matches in their season opener. Perfect scores eluded shooters in these tough shooting conditions. East Conference concluded their season, final match scores and conference standings will be reported next week.
West Conference
Falconer 143: Chad Eddy 22, Austin Snow 20, Gavin SanSaucie 20, Gage Swanson 18, Nathan Bailey 17, Brad Doud 16, Jake Rice 15, Anna Carlson 15.
Correction on Falconer for April 5 match- 162 not 152 as was reported
Panama 148: Ethyn Moore 22, Aiden Finnerty 21, Jadon Nelson 20, Thomas Golden 20, Kaden Ecker 19, Taite Newman 16, Andrew Hammond 15, Nolan Gunnell 15.
Sherman 127: Andrew Beatman 19, Carson Gibbons 19, Gavyn Livermore 18, Logan Swan 16, Caleb Cook 16, Scott James 13, Iron Rivera 13, Olivia Lindsey 13.
Brocton 59: Derek Jagoda 6, Matt Steward 5, 6 dead man scores 48.
Clymer 106: Devin Hoitink 17, Hunter Boger 14, Brant Willink 14, Wyatt Goodrich 13, Quinten Loll 13, Nolan Redlecki 13, Spencer Emory 11, Landon Johnson 11.
Southwestern 151, Lydia Covert 22, Austin McKotch 20, Peter Conley 20, Kaden Gunnell 20, Chase Kartesz 19, Cody Vanguilder 18, Nick Swan 16, Seth Vaughn 16.
Cassadaga Valley 102: Garrett Swan 21, Alexa Jaquith 16, Wyatt Bartow 14, James Mullen 14, Angelica Mullen 11, Catie Russell 12, Skyler Szablewski 8, Allison Wares 6.
Maple Grove 138, Mason Kraft 24, Logan Crist 20, Brogan Egan 19, Jaxon Kraft 19, Bri Loomis 15, Gavin Golly 14, Maddox Lombardo 14, Grayson Elliman 13.