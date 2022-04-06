With four scheduled season matches, the Central conference concluded the season this past Tuesday. Match results, club standings and high guns will be posted with next week’s report. The only perfect scores reported were from Harrison Morrisroe and Wyatt Stark, both from Bradford.
East Conference
Fillmore, 118, vs. Genesee Valley, 149, at Angelica Conservation Club
Genesee Valley: Ashley Burrows 23, Derek Grantier 20, Carter Stout 19, Jack Stout 19, Tanner Herdman 18, Carson Foster 17, Tyler Male 17, Graham Bradt 16.
Fillmore: Tucker Pomeroy 19, Brayden Hennard 17, Isaac White 14, Isaac Wilcox 14, Reid Cockle 14, Lexie Phetteplace 14, Travis Delude 13, Ryan Vedder 13.
Genesee Valley March 22 match; Ashley Burrows 22, Derek grantier 20,Carson foster 15, Johnathon Baker 14, Bryan kear 14,Jackson Stout 10, Parker Davis 8, Damon Davis 6. Total 109
Fillmore March 22 match: Brayden Hennard 23, Keaton Morley 20, William Roeske 20, Tucker Pomeroy 19, Travis DeLude 19, Reid Cockle 19, Kallen Beardsley 16, Isaac Wilcox 15.Total of 151
Portville, 155, vs. Bolivar-Richburg, 172, at Richburg Rod & Gun
Bolivar-Richburg: Josh Anderson 23, Elliott Fisher 23, Luke Hint 23, Matt Giardini 21, Jaeger Turybury 21,Cooper Hosley 21, Nick Sortore 20, Zoe Dieter 20.
Portville: Nik Manroe 21, Jared George 20, Katie Buckvich 20, Jake Dowd 19, Dakota Collins 19, Jackie Karnuth 19, Evan Wenke 19, Lucious Young 18.
Cuba-Rushford: Bye
Southern Pennsylvania Conference
Black Forest vs. Oswayo Valley at Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun
Oswayo Valley: No report
Black Forest: No report
Smethport, 163, vs. Bradford, 178, at Bradford Gun Club
Smethport: Brayden Cosper 24, Cole Szuba 22, Kate Dunn 21, Danielle Nelson 20, Cole Walker20, Josh Erickson 19, Konnor Miller 19, Fisher Szuba 18.
Bradford: Harrison Morrisroe 25, Wyatt Stark 25, Jaydon Schwab 22, and Cam Austin 22, Brayden Dach 21, Matthew Decasper 21, Ty Hardy 21, Chase Wineberg 21.
Otto Eldred — Bye