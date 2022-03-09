The big question is, do you know where you’ll be fishing when Pennsylvania’s trout season opens Saturday, April 2?
Yes, that’s the date if you don’t already know. The fish commission bumped the season back two weeks for an earlier start in 2022. It’s almost like last year when the commission did a midweek, surprise announcement that trout season was open.
That was pretty hilarious as I stood stream side and had numerous vehicles slow down and look at me like I was breaking the law. I even had a couple guys holler at me until I told them to check the PFBC site online.
Solitude on a trout stream on opening morning was actually fun, but word spread rapidly via the internet, as well as did anglers to their favorite spots. Anglers have a tradition of being out on opening day even when the weather is miserable and the water isn’t that conducive to produce a good bite.
Oh well, the decision may not be made until opening morning but rest assured we’ll be out there observing another opener. That will include those of us who fish trout year around on special regulation areas.
You might think we’d stay home and avoid the first day crowd, but that’s not the case as we’ve been stream side on the opener since our days of youth and will be there till we can’t go anymore.
We take opening day for what it is, a chance to harvest a limit of trout, a time to visit with old friends and a reason to dust off the winter blues. While every trout opener is different, mine usually goes something like this: arrive about half hour early, visit with others anglers who keep asking each other the time. About five minutes before the official start, I’ll bait up and watch for the first angler to start the casting frenzy. Then I follow suit.
Eventually someone will holler “Fish on,” which stirs excitement among other anglers. Of course, I’ll catch and release a few to bring in the new season before returning to my vehicle.
That’s because I know in a few days most anglers will be back at work and I’ll have the stream to myself. Retired life is great. All I have to decide each day is where to fish.
For those I meet stream side along the way, I’ll point out a productive hole or pocket to an angler still searching for fish. After I’ve been fishing an hour or so, I’ll probably head out to do a little scouting for gobblers ahead of the spring season.