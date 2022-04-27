Turkey season is just around the corner. So now is the time to decide whether or not you intend to mount that turkey if you do get one. Proper care of your bird from the start will go a long way toward ensuring a quality mount. That means no stomping on the head, wringing of or standing on the neck after you knock it down and it’s flopping about.
Those are nasty habits many a hunter is guilty of after the shot as he runs up to the bird and finishes the job. Nope, a taxidermist won’t be impressed when you bring a bird into his shop with plumage that has flounced about and is smeared with mud and blood. Sure, a taxidermist can wash your specimens, but washed bird plumage usually does not look as good as plumage that did not require washing.
Yes, I understand bad habits are hard to break because when that gobbler is strutting about in front of you as you wait for the perfect shot, your heart is pounding and you’re not thinking straight. I know, I’ve been there and done that. I know that the body is on an adrenaline overload. But just try and remember after the shot to try to avoid damaging that bird during all the excitement.
Yes, there are times when you walk up to the turkey after the shot that it looks as though he may escape so it’s OK to dispatch him with a shot to the head. But only to the head so you avoid damaging any feathers or the neck. Generally, the head is replaced with a replica when mounted anyways.
If he’s down for good but not quite dead, you can finish him off with a blow to the back of the head using a stout stick as you don’t want to take a chance of getting spurred. Then you can enjoy your success, take the best photos possible and then take the ride to the taxidermist. If you know you can’t get there for a day or two, be sure to get complete instructions on field care from a taxidermist so the turkey doesn’t become spoiled and ruin your plans of having it mounted.
My suggestion is to be prepared to not mount any specimen that is in questionable condition. You won’t be mounting every turkey you shoot and there will always be another. So wait for a perfect example of the beautiful wild turkey. If it’s not in good shape, take a lot of pictures, save the beard and spurs, and eat it. Besides, like many of us, you probably bought a second turkey tag anyways.