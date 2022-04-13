The Potter County Anglers Club will host a youth fishing derby on Saturday, April 30 at Hemlock Campground at 2084 Wharton Road (Route 872), south of Austin.
The event is open to the public. Boys and girls ages 4-15 are eligible to fish. Registration opens at 12:30 p.m. with fishing from 1-3 p.m.
Each participant will receive a prize. New bicycles will be awarded in three age groups for the angler who catches the longest trout.
Club members will provide hot dogs, soda and chips. Baked goods will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting local Scout troops.
Bait and tackle will be available at the Hemlock Store.