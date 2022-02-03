Well, if your claim-to-fame for this year was to be the first trail maintainer to get out there on the STS, that claim goes to Chad, April and Henry, of Coudersport. Ten-year old Henry Rugh is credited with making the first cut, by sawing through some downed saplings with his trusty folding saw.
Good going Henry, here’s hoping the rest of us will be following your example. It just takes some of us a little longer to get started. For myself, it will probably be around March, that is unless we get an exceptionally nice winter day when I just can’t resist getting to the trail.
Some others have been at it. Brian and Julie McCusker and Mark Errick did some clearing on the Kerr trail. So far we have nine hours of trail care chalked up, a good way to start the new year.
And if you’ve been waiting for some snow to go skiing, you may be in luck, with some more snowy weather forecast for this Friday. For the Potter County area, they’re saying 2-4 inches, but we’ll see.
You may as well get the skinny skis shined up anyway, as we’re sure to get the snow sooner or later. Just remember, if you are headed to the backwoods, be sure to take along matches, a lighter, fire-starters, etc. You just never know when you may need a warming fire. You may have some fun just practicing, so take some hot dogs or marshmallows along.
If you’d like to read a good (true) story of rescue and survival in the Adirondack mountains, google Pam Bales. It seems that Pam is an SAR team member anyway and was just going up the mountain for a nice winter hike. She happened upon a person who went up the same mountain to end his life. Read the story for yourself; you’ll be glad you did. It’s quite a heartwarming tale. The world needs more Pam Bales.
I hope everyone has (or had) a good look at the Full Wolf Moon on Jan. 17. The Native Americans gave it this name, as amid the cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside the villages. Can you blame them, after smelling all that good venison stew cooking? This moon is also sometimes referred to as the Old Moon or the Moon After Yule.
Consider this new year as the year to begin your walking regimen. It could be the single best thing you can do for yourself. It requires no special gear, it’s easy and healthy, and there are no viruses out there. Just begin slowly, once around the block this week, around two blocks next week, and so on.
The next thing you know you’ll be heading for the STS, and your first big reward will be when you’ve done a couple of miles of trail. Then bigger thoughts will be creeping in like: if I can do that, I can do the whole 84 miles, even if it takes from April until October. It took me that long, as it did a great many others.