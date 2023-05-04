The East, Central and Southern Conferences officially concluded their 2023 season in the Southern Tier Scholastic Youth Trap League. Perfect 25’s were recorded by Bolivar-Richburg’s David Balldwin, Portville’s Hayden Washington and Smethport’s Brayden Cosper. Team standings, high guns, are listed as reported.
Central Conference
Salamanca: No report
Ellicottville:(162) Jase Curtis 23, Toby Coburn 22, Jordan Folts 20, Aaron LoGuidice 20, Grady Byroads 20, Oliver Wedvik 19, Aidan Murray 19, Nathan Andrews 19.
Randolph: (151) Jordan Parson 23, Damon Fischer 21, Maverick Adams 19, Bryson Pitts 18, David Malone 18, Mike Bohall 18, Malachi Brown 17, and Abigail Pitts 17.
Springville:(161) Tom Tartick 23, Coday Atwater 22, Justin Jerome 21, Cameron Connolly 20, Zach Evans 19, Richard Kane 19, Noah Regan 19, Nathan Roberts 18.
Springville:(4/25 match) (163) Justin Jerome 23, Cody Atwater 22, Tom Tartick 21, Bryce Furman 20, Noah Regan 20, Brendan Wohthueter 20, Zach Evans 19, Richard Kane 18.
Pine Valley: Brody Swanson- High Gun Overall, High Gun Female- Maddie Mosher
East Conference
Portville 173, vs. Bolivar-Richburg 185, at Richburg Rod & Gun April 18 match
Cuba-Rushford 170, vs. Fillmore 152, at Freedom Sandusky Gun Club
Bolivar-Richburg: (April 18 match) David Baldwin 25, David Anderson 24, Ashley Burrows 24, Scott Anderson 23, Adam Torrey 23,Claire Pangburn 22, Cooper Hosley 22, Joshua Anderson 22.
Cuba-Rushford: (April 18 match) Preston Bilotta 24, Noah Vail 23, Mason Findlay 23, Timothy Corke 22, Tyler Findlay 20, Lucas Keiser 20, Adam Yehl 19, Sam Grover 19.
Portville: (April 18 match) Will Smith 23, Tom Buckvich 23, Kaedon Holcomb 23, Evan Wenke 22, Kyle North 22, Dylan Wenke 20, Caleb Burgess 20, Magnum Katsigiannis 20.
Portville: (April 17 match) 125 team targets, Hayden Washington 25, Landon Strade 23, Kyle North 23, Thomas Buckvich 23, Will Smith 22, Evan Wenke 21, Demetrious Young 21, Dylan Wenke 20.
Fillmore: (April 18 match) Isaac Wilcox 20, Connor McCumiskey 20, Luke Colombo 20, Travis Delude 19, Aiden Wagner 19, Noah Strickland 18, Keaton Morley 18, Malcolm Nusbickel 18.
Fillmore: (April 17 match) Skylar Freeman 19, Keaton Morley 18, Isaac Wilcox 18, Alexandria Thur 16, Tucker Pomeroy 15, Malcolm Nusbickel 15, Craig Swift 12, Jacob Collopy 12.
East Conference Season End Team Standings
First Place: Bolivar-Richburg 1,065 targets. Eastern Conference champions for the 6th consecutive season. Ninth conference title in 13 years of competition within the STSYTL
Second Place: Cuba-Rushford 1027
Third Place: Portville 992
Fourth Place: Fillmore 908
Bolivar-Richburg High Guns: High Gun Female: Ashley Burrows 135, High Gun Male: Josh Anderson 130, Most Improved: Deacon Brown 123.
Cuba-Rushford High Guns: High Gun Male- Preston Bilotta 137, High Gun Female: Lily Yehl 92.
Fillmore’s High Gun Male: Skylar Freeman 115. Skylar put in a lot of off and in season time to improve his skills.
High Gun Female: Alexandria Thur 86. Alexandria is a consistent shooter always looking to improve.
Most improved: Craig Swift. His willingness to listen and never give up is what every coach looks for in an athlete. Craig has beat many of his personal best this year.
Southern Conference
Black Forest 174, vs. Bradford 174, at Bradford Gun Club
Smethport 178 vs. Otto-Eldred 171, at Eldred Conservation Club
Oswayo Valley: Bye
Bradford: Brayden Dach 22, Chase Gray 22, Tommy Langdon 22, Lillian Millet 22, Maverick Smith 22, Edward Youmans 22, Evan Elmore 21, Landan Pierrotti 21.
Black Forest: Logan Jackson 23, Ty Daniels 22, Cael Delong 22, Otto Deutschlander 22, Kaden Hoopes 22, Owen Gill 21, Wyatt Kibbe 21, Garrett Fuhrer 21.
Smethport: Brayden Cosper 25,William Myers 24, Bennett Harris 23, Cole Szuba 22, Katelyn Dunn 21, Michael Wooster 21, Bryce Crawford 21, Logan Hurlburt 21.
Otto-Eldred: Tyler Fessenden 23, Gavin Silvis 23, Sebastian Zona 22, Nick Brown 21, Adin Henning 21, Kaden Price 21, Harris Bell 20, Billy Clayson 20.
Season ending matches for the Southern Conference were held with shooters in a 50 target event.
Bradford: Brayden Dach 47, Jaydon Schwab 47, Chase Gray 46, Edward Youmans 45, Clayton Brinsky 44, Jeremy Pierce 44, Andrew Magee 43, Evan Elmore 43.
Black Forest: Logan Jackson 47 (High Male Jr. High Shooter), Caine Wright 46, Wyatt Kibbe 45, Otto Deutchschlander 45, Tyler Boyd 44, Macey Crowell 44, Cael DeLong 44, Ethan Hamilton 44.
Smethport: Cole Szuba 48 (High Gun Male), Brayden Cosper 46, Bryce Crawford 45, Colton Furgeson 45, Michael Wooster 45, Josh Erickson 45, Cooper Anderson 43, Katelyn Dunn 42.
Otto Eldred:, Harris Bell 46, Kaden Price 46, Tayton Roys 46, Gavin Silvis 45, Sebastian Zona 45, Kason Stake 44, Josh Brewer 43, Billy Clayson 43.
Oswayo Valley: Maddison Gietler 46 (High Gun Female), Kenneth Hallock 46, Conner Howard 46, Aidan Resig 46, Khloe Carpenter 42, Zain Harvey 41, Izaac Renner 40, Dana Williams 40.
High Gun Jr. High Female — Coudersport’s Taylor Knowles 42.
Southern Conference Team Standings
First Place: Black Forest 1,076, Second Place: Bradford 1,065, Third Place: Otto-Eldred 1,055, Fourth Place: Smethport 1,038, Fifth Place: Oswayo Valley 1,018
The 2023 NY vs. PA All-Star shoot between the Eastern and the Southern Conferences of the Southern Tier Scholastic Youth Trapshooting League turned out well. Held at and hosted by the Bradford Gun Club, the Southern Conference prevailed again this year with a final score of 372-338. Pennsylvania had 116 shooters competing, while New York had 46. The Pennsylvania win knots the series in a 2-2 tie since the events inception. New York was victorious in 2020 and 2021, with Pennsylvania winning in 2022 and now 2023.
The weather proved very challenging. Within an hour of start, gale force winds produced difficult conditions that even blew over a couple large trees outside of the trap field area. There was no lighting indicated so shooting was only halted long enough to recover items blown away by the strong, swirling winds. The scores, however, suffered as a result of the badly wind-blown targets.
Brayden Cosper (Smethport) 49, John Wylie(Bradford) 48, Brayden Dach (Bradford) 48, Katelynn Dunn (Smethport) 47, Andrew Magee (Bradford) 46, Billy Clayson(Otto-Eldred) 45, Izayah Freeman (Coudersport) 45, Tyler Boyd (Coudersport) 44.
Ashley Burrows (Bolivar-Richburg) 46, Evan Wenke (Portville) 46, Tyler Findlay (Cuba-Rushford) 43, Caleb Burgess (Portville) 43, Jackson George (Portville) 42, Emma Bolzan (Bolivar-Richburg) 40, Mike Mesler (Bolivar-Richburg) 39, Landen Worthington (Bolivar-Richburg) 39.
West Conference April 25 scores
Falconer(161): Garrett Carlson 23, Anna Carlson 21, Gavin SanSoucie 21, Cooper Doud 21, William Penthany 20, Collin Potts 19, Brason Frederes 18, Austin Pfeiffer 18.
Southwestern(157): Lydia Covert 23, Chase Kartesz 23, Dylan Coffin 22, Nolan Froah 20, Seth Vaughn 18, Austin McKotch 18 Spencer Farkas 17, Conner Swafford 16
Sherman (157): Zachery LaVoice 24, Logan Swan 20, Caleb Cook 20, David Maleski 19, Aaron Stevens 19, Olivia Lindsey 19, Andrew Beatman 18, Dominick Rater 18.
MapleGrove(123): Brogan Egan 24, Grayson Elleman 22, Zeke Padd 17, Ryan Eckman 16, Jaden Clark 15, Matthew Ashbaugh 11, Rhett Thompson 9, Aiden Mayback 9.
Cassadaga Valley(139): Alex Kahle 24, Garrett Swan 23, Lucas Eckman 20, Hunter Vincent 17, Allison Wares 15, Angelica Mullen 14, David Corcoran 13, Riley Schroeder 13.
Panama (165): Nolan Gunnell 24, Johnathan Lyon 22, Levi Munsee 21, Ethyn Moore 20, Donovan Schnars 20, Aiden Finnerty 20, Arick Feldt 19, Joshua Walczak 19.
Clymer: (149) Hunter Bogert 21, Nolan Redlecki 21, Spencer Emory 20, Landon Johnson 20, Brant Willink 18, Porter Willink 17, Joshua Costner 16, Wyatt Goodrich 16.
Chautauqua Lake: (132) Logan Ecklund 22, Jakob Parker 19, Jacob Hess 17, Kody Erhard 16, Braiden Zentz 15, Gage Freeburg 15, Matthew Freeburg 15, Hunter Stow 13
Westfield: (130) Kyle Pierce 22, Eldon Scriven 22, Chelsea Pierce 21, Xander Glasier 18, Aydan Watson 17, Emma Dulmus 15, Brennon Franklin 9, Hannah Dulmus 6
Brocton: (87) Adam Reisenweber 17, Nick Wallace 17, Derek Jogoda 11, Alex Barry 9, Anthony Mitchell 9, Dead Man X3
Brocton(84) 4/18 match: Nick Wallace 20, Aiden Gatto 15, Adam Reisenweber 13, Anthony Mitchell 10, Hannah Utegg 9, Matt Steward 7, Alex Barry 6, Colie Bundy 4.