Recently in the world of sports, the PIAA has begun the process to possibly introduce a name-image-likeness (NIL) deal for high-school student athletes.
While nothing is set in stone, the deal has already passed the first reading from the PIAA board of directors.
Several states already have NIL deals in place and if the Pennsylvania policy passes two more readings, it will be next to join the list.
This would be a monumental stepping stone in the world of collegiate and highschool sports.
If the deal goes through, high-school and college student athletes would be able to make monetary profit from having their name, image or likeness appear in promotional activities.
Certain limitations on this policy would be implemented including limits on what brands, language and products can and cannot be endorsed by stuident athletes, regardless of age.
In addition to the introduction of the possibility of an NIL policy for Pennsylvania, the PIAA has also discussed making several other changes.
Changes including a first-read approved adjustment in the competition formula, further breaking down how teams are competetively balanced.
In addition is the possibility of implementing a 10% rule for criteria enrollment to involve cyber and hybrid learning students .
Even with the future of the NIL policy deal up in the air, its introduction is a big step for the future of high-school sports.