Cole Pirrung, a 19-year-old with ties to Potter County, had an amazing day on the water during the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Moorehead City, N.C. He landed the largest blue marlin of the tournament weighing 656.5 pounds and walked away with $1.6 million.
With 270 boats on the water, the team was already secured in third place with a 479.2 pound marlin already landed in their boat named the Widespread, but in the final weigh-in shocked the field as they took home the first place spot with the catch by Pirrung.
The boat as a whole pulled in two of the seven blue marlins landed on the day, and Cole’s brother Luke had landed the first fish that was good for third place in the tournament.
Their other brother, Connor, also has landed a blue marlin, a 569.9-pound fish, during the tournament aboard the Donna Marie, and become the only set of three brothers to ever bring in blue marlins to be weighed in tournament history.
As a group, they weighed in over 1,700-pounds of blue marlin in the Big Rock Tournament, also an incredible feat as a unit.
Cole’s father, David Pirrung, has ties to the Potter County area where he graduated from Northern Potter in 1989.
“I’m sure my proud dad put you on our story,” David said of the excitement after the tournament. “My sons have been pretty busy with interviews etc. over the past week.”
Before landing the big fish of the tournament, the boat was already in a strong position to take home a big check.
The third place finish would have landed the boat over $300,000 in winnings, but Cole pulling in the final fish in the waning moments of the tournament proved to be an incredible increase and despite knocking his brother out of the top three they were able to take home a check for $1,677,188 instead, not a bad consolation for the anglers.
With the tournament ending at 3 p.m., it took the boat nearly another three hours to land the fish, travel back and dock the boat for weigh-in after a nearly four-hour fight on the water to land the more than $1.6 million fish.