The following are results from the Black Forest Conservation Association’s open trap shooting on Sunday, March 14.
Blustery conditions made for difficult target acquisition, yet shooters still rose to the challenge and turned in solid scores.
Round 1 – Adam Swetland tied w/ Carter Thompson – 20
Round 2 – Hunter Crowell – 21
Round 3 – John Wiley – 18
Round 4 – Hunter Crowell – 24
Round 5 – John Wiley tied w/
Garrett Fuhrer – 18
Round 6 – Logan Ruter — 19
Round 9 — Randy Owens – 23
The following are results from the open trap shooting at the Black Forest Conservation Association on March 21:
Round 1 – Ethan Hamilton – 22
Round 2 – Owen Deutschlander
– 23
Round 3 – Drew Page – 20
Round 4 – Sophia Snowman – 19
Round 5 – Jake Cochran – 23
Round 6 – Kevin Sista tied w/ Otto Deutschlander — 23
Round 7 – Hunter Crowell – 23
Round 8 – Owen Deutschlander — 25
Spring-like conditions brought out the shooters and great scores this past weekend, organizers said.
The association invites everyone to participate at the Black Forest Conservation Association, located on Back Road, Coudersport, every Sunday at noon. New shooters can gain an understanding and command of the game of the trap. Good shooters can become great shooters and great shooters become state and national champions. Youth and adult, male and female are encouraged to step up to the trap line and become part of the northern tier shooting phenomenon.
They observe ATA rules, shooters must supply their own guns and ammunition (shot size no larger than No. 7 ½). Eye and ear protection required, 12 gauge recommended. Instruction is available at no charge. $4/round for adults, $2/round 16 and younger. A summer league will be started in June.