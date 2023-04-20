Sinnemahone Canoe and Kayak Results

The Sinnemahone Canoe and Kayak held Easter Saturday drew 75 competitors from across the state and nearby New York. All but 6 finished the event on the Driftwood Branch of the Sinnemahoning Creek. The fastest competitor was Hansel Lucas from Brookville, who raced in a long kayak. Lucas finished the race is 1:36:08.
Competitors from Cameron County who took home first place awards include Ken Gerg and his partner Dana Leet. The pair competed in the 2-person canoe recreational stock division. Saul Solverson and his son Eastyn took home top honors in the 2 person canoe recreational short division. Steve Vaneerden finished first in the men kayak short while Jeana Bolin finished first in the Women kayak short division.