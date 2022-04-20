The 2022 NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase. will be played on July 24 at Bradford High School.
This year will feature 161 players from Pennsylvania and New York State on eight teams, an increase from the traditional four teams and 88 players.
Game schedule is: Girls silver match noon, Boys silver match 2:30 p.m., Girls gold match 5 p.m. and Boys gold match 7:30 p.m.
Local players named to the team includes:
Boys Gold: Ty Guilds, a senior at Port Allegany, and River Cramer, a senior at Port Allegany.
Boys Silver: Austin Hamilton, a freshman at Port Allegany; Nash Delp, a junior at Coudersport; Syrus Sauers, a senior at Port Allegany; Jett Ruding, a junior at Port Allegany; Kaleb Green, a senior at Port Allegany; and Micah Batson, a sophomore at Coudersport.
Girls Silver: Kailey Bartlett, eighth grader at Port Allegany; Reagan Hutton, a senior at Port Allegany; and Brielle Budd, a junior at Port Allegany.