The sixth annual 2022 New York/Pennsylvania Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase has had 180 players try out at one tryout session with a second set for Nov. 14 and two more this spring. The final selections will be made after the final tryout session in early April.
Players are encouraged to attend as many of the four tryout session as possible.
This year, organizers are changing the format and adding games to game day. Previously, the best 22 players were selected for each team (Pennsylvania and New York girls and boys teams) and they would face off against each other on game day.
That game, now called the Gold Match, will remain the same with the best 22 male and female players from each state playing. The next best 16 male and female players from each state will play in the Silver Match. There will be four games: two Gold and two Silver.
A total of 152 players — 76 from each state — will make the cut to compete in the Showcase.
The following schools are currently included in the Showcase now:
New York teams: Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Hinsdale, Portville, Falconer, Frewsburg, Pioneer, Scio, Wellsville, Fillmore, Whitesville, Genesee Valley, Belfast, Salamanca, Cattaraugus/Little Valley, Ellicottville, -Cuba-Rushford, Bolivar-Ruchburg and Andover.
Pennsylvania teams: Warren, Bradford, St. Mary’s, Coudersport, Curwensville, DuBois, Kane, Port Allegany, Smethport, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Eisenhower, Brookville, Brockway and Northern Potter.
A player must register to try out. Players can still register at oleansoccerclub.org.
The 2022 NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase is scheduled to take place on July 24, 2022. The Girls Silver match starts at noon, Boys Silver match at 2:30 p.m., Girls Gold match at 5 p.m. and Boys Gold match at 7:30 p.m.