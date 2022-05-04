The Coudersport Lady Falcons’ softball team took their home field on Monday, May 2 and went off for nine runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind and stun Smethport, 15-10 in a high-scoring game.
Trailing 10-6, Sierra Myers tied the game with a single before taking an 11-10 lead on a bases-loaded walk to Emma Saulter.
Makenzie Gentzyel then had a two-run double.
Myers and Alissa Dunn each had three hits with Myers going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Dunn going 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Savannah Myers also drove in three runs while going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored, Madyson Dubots-Angood walked twice, scored three times and drove in a run, Gentzyel was 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs and Saulter walked three times, scored twice and drove in a run.
Janell Dinch was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI for Smethport with Madi Faes going 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Dani Nelson 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Saulter got the win going three innings allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit and three walks while striking out four.
Savannah Myers started and pitched three innings allowing six runs, four earned, on four hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out three.
Ryelle Black pitched one inning allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out three.
Coryn McClain took the loss allowing 15 runs, 11 earned, on 12 hits and 11 walks while striking out four.