The Galeton Lady Tigers softball team (1-4) picked up their first win of the 2021 season as they poured in eight runs in an 8-7 victory over Port Allegany Lady Gators on Monday, April 19.
Galeton got out to a hot start, scoring three runs in the first inning and another two in the second inning to push their lead to 5-0.
Port Allegany began to chip at the lead as they used a three-run burst in the bottom of the second inning to close the gap to 5-3 with five innings left to play.
Galeton finished off their scoring for the night in the fourth inning when they notched another three runs, but Port continued to fight back.
The Lady Gators chipped at the lead scoring four more total runs in the final three innings but were unable to complete the comeback as the Galeton girls held on for their first win of the season.
Mikayla Schott picked up her first win of the season on the mound as she was able to record seven strikeouts while allowing eight hits.
It was Schott’s bat that was the true difference-maker in the victory as she went 4-4 on the day with three singles, one home run and one RBI in the effort while also scoring three times.
Olivia Rohrbaugh also had a nice day swinging the bat as she finished 2-3 with one run scored.
Sophomore Alli Macensky went 3-4 with a triple and two RBIs and Bailee Holleran added a three-RBI double as the Galeton lineup enjoyed a productive day in the batter’s box.
Galeton was able to put together a much more complete game than in their previous four contests with improved defense, where they have struggled the most this season, giving up more than 10 runs in each of those contests.
The Lady Tigers will look to build on their first winning performance of the season as they travel to take on Oswayo Valley on Wednesday, April 21.