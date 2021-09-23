The Austin Lady Panthers take the court with seven returning starters this season as head coach Pam Terrette looks to improve on communication within the team and continuing to gain game experience.
The Lady Panthers return sophomore setter Marah Fowler, sophomore outside hitter Jade Williams, sophomore outside hitter Savannah Horton, sophomore middle hitter Kendyl Welsh, junior right side hitter Khloe Nicka, senior defensive specialist Shaylynn Nichols and sophomore libero Ella Brewer.
Austin started five freshmen last year in a season where the Lady Panthers won several sets but fell short of picking up a win.
Terrette is anticipating the start of a freshman middle hitter this season, Isabella Rees, as the Lady Panthers have several other freshmen coming in to fill key positions.
Coach Terrette is keying on game experience to build the team due to a lack of numbers.
“Being such a small school, our player numbers are always low,” Terrette said. “We can do drills to simulate game-like situations, but we never have enough girls to actually scrimmage in practice. Our young team needs actual game play under their belt so we can become more competitive with each match played.”