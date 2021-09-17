The Coudersport Lady Falcons volleyball team (2-1) was able to pick up a win on Thursday, Sept. 16 as they won in four sets over the Northern Potter for their second victory of the season on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Coudersport was able to win the first two sets of play with a 25-21 victory and a 25 -14 victory to give them the early advantage in the contest.
But the Northern Potter girls would fight back and win a must-win third set by a score of 25-21 to force a fourth set of play.
The Lady Falcons would finish things off emphatically for the win by a decisive 25-12 score to secure the win and pick up their second victory of the year.
Coudersport was led by a stellar performance from Emily Eckert who posted 29 assists and one ace for the Lady Falcons.
Sierra Myers pitched in eight kills and four digs while Savannah Myers also added eight kills, 10 digs and three aces.
In hitting, Ava Wahlers had a team-high 15 kills while also recording an ace and two digs. Emilee Ruter was the defensive stalwart for the Lady Falcons coming up with a team-high 19 digs while also adding three kills.
The now two-win Lady Falcons will look to capitalize on their positive momentum as they travel to Oswayo Valley on Monday, Sept. 20 to take on the red-hot Green Wave who are 3-1 on the season including a marquee wins over the 3-1 Galeton Lady Tigers and the 3-1 Otto-Eldred Lady Terrors.
The game is set to begin at 6 p.m.