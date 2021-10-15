GALETON -- In the past two days, the Galeton Lady Tigers (12-3) endured two tough contests and came out with a 1-1 record.
They were unable to enact revenge on Oswayo Valley (11-0) on Wednesday, Oct. 13 falling in a 3-0 sweep, but had two major milestones reached with Alli Macensky reaching the Galeton school record for kills and Johanna Dickerson topping the 700-assist mark for her career against her old team.
They were able to bounce back the very next night on Thursday, Oct. 14 in a 3-0 sweep of their own against Otto-Eldred.
In their first contest, Galeton wasn’t able to pick up the win as the OV girls came out with an abundance of energy and confidence while the Lady Tigers were bludgeoned by miscues and errors throughout the night.
OV would roll in the first set by a score of 25-9 and set the tone for the evening that had the Galeton girls on the ropes.
In the second set, Galeton had a much-improved effort and was even leading heading into the final stretch of points.
They would capitalize on three errors late to build an 18-14 lead and senior outside hitter Olivia Rohrbaugh seemed to have an answer for almost every run by the OV girls, as she recorded a few blocks and kills in the set that gave them some breathing room.
During the stretch, the Galeton team recognized senior setter and former OV player Dickerson for reaching the 700-assist plateau, a moment made even more special coming against the school she transferred from just a year ago.
"It feels nice to reach a goal," Dickerson said. "I definitely put in a lot of practice setting and a lot of years playing. It was hard at first (switching schools and teammates) because we don't really know each other, but we've grown together and it's a lot better."
Dickerson ended her night with another solid stat line despite the loss and racked up eight assists with two kills, one block, three digs and three aces for the Lady Tigers.
The OV girls would continue to chip at the lead, closing the gap to 22-20, and the Galeton girls would fumble the lead as they had three errors down the stretch that led to a 6-2 run to end the set with OV taking a two-set lead by a score of 26-24.
In the final set, OV would clean up some of the mistakes on their end of the floor, and powered by the brilliant plays of junior hitters Jadyn Brabham and Avaree Kellert, were able to finish things off in a decisive 25-13 win that capped off their 3-0 sweep of the Lady Tigers.
Galeton wasn’t able to get the win, but junior middle hitter Macenksy was able to etch her name in the record books as she topped the 541 kills, the previous school record.
“I’m a little upset we didn’t get the win,” Macenksy said. “But it feels good to see me and Johanna both reach accomplishments.”
Macenksy as just a junior has a chance to leave an insurmountable record behind her as she still has a lot of volleyball left to play.
“It’s really great,” Macenksy said. “Now I can just keep adding on to it and make it higher and higher.”
Galeton was led by Macensky and Rohrbaugh who had nine kills apiece while Dickerson had eight assists, Mikayla Schott added seven digs, Lauren Sauley had 10 assists and 14 digs while Eve Cole added three digs.
In Galeton’s next contest, they were able to bounce back quickly as they took out their frustration on the Otto-Eldred team the very next night in a 3-0 sweep that featured three contests that were all settled by three points or less.
Galeton was able to edge the Lady Terrors 25-23 in the first two sets narrowly, and then finished things off in the third set with a score of 25-22.
In the win, Rohrbaugh had another stellar night with nine kills, two blocks, two assists, four aces and a team-high 20 digs as she continues to be a sparkplug for the Galeton team.
Macensky also had a nice night, adding nine kills with two blocks, nine digs and two aces while Dickerson added 10 assists and 11 digs, Sauley had 18 digs and nine assists, Schott added nine digs, Cole had seven digs and two aces while Holleran chipped in one kill and two digs as well.
The Lady Tigers have now claimed their 12th win of the season and with only five contests left and their next contest will be at home on Tuesday, Oct. 19 against Smethport. This game will be Dig Pink Night to raise awareness and money for breast cancer.
They also have a looming matchup with another impressive team in the Williamson Lady Warriors (10-3) next week on Saturday, Oct. 23 that will be an important measuring stick for the Galeton girls as they head into the playoffs.
”Williamson is a very scrappy team,” Macenksy said. “So we like to do a lot of tapping drills and stuff and we focus hard and work hard at practice to get ready for teams like that.”