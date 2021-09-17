The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team (3-1) continue to impress in the opening stance of their season as they have now rattled off three-straight wins with their latest victim being the Austin Lady Panthers in a 3-0 sweep on Thursday, Sept. 16.
No set came closer than five points, with Galeton winning the first set by a score of 25-20 and then finding their groove soon after as they pummeled the Lady Panthers by scores of 25-14 in the second set and 25-10 in the third.
Galeton found themselves clicking, especially serving on the night, as they recorded 13 aces on the night in only three sets.
Allí Macensky was once again the leading attacker as she racked up 9 kills with an impressive four blocks to go along with six digs and one ace.
Macensky leads her team with 30 kills on the season with a 57.7% kill-percentage on the year.
She also has put a lot of time into her serving game, as she is the top serving on her team in terms of aces with 15 as well as second best on her team in ace percentage with 26.2%. She also has been able to rack up an incredible 17 blocks on the season.
The Galeton team was led defensively by Olivia Rohrbaugh who has a team-high 10 digs in the contest with four aces and two kills.
She ranks in the top five in virtually every statistical category on her team and has proven to be one of the most versatile area players so far this season.
Johanna Dickerson added an extremely balanced night on the court with four kills, four digs. four aces and a team-high 12 assists.
Laren Säulen added four kills, four digs, two aces, and eight assists while Mikayla Schott added eight digs, Eve Cole added three aces, Baillie Holleran added two kills and Chloe Fuller had one dig on the night.
The red-hot Galeton Lady Tigers will now have another big test in front of them, as they take on the Otto Eldred Lady Terrors who are coming off a huge win over Oswayo Valley, the only team to beat Galeton this season.
The contest is set for Monday, Sept. 20 on Galeton's home floor starting at 6 p.m.