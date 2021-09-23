Coach: Rachelle Kellogg, 16 years as a varsity coach; Roger Kellogg, assistant coach; Amy Unverdorben, junior high coach
What highlight from last year’s season sticks out to you? Making it as far as we did being that it was tough season because of COVID.
What are your expectations for this season? To keep improving and hoping to come out on top.
What are your team’s strengths? Serving and hitting.
Who are the expected team standouts/leaders this year? Jadyn Brabham, Avaree Kellert, Praylyn Perkins, Jenna Freer and hoping Trinity Lundy will just keep getting better as a setter.