Ava Wahlers had a highlight game of 17 kills, three aces and a block to lead the Lady Falcons’ volleyball team to a 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18) road win at Northern Potter on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Liz Frame had an outstanding game offensively as well, scoring 35 set assists, six digs, and two aces.
Sierra Myers had 10 kills to go with four aces, a block and a dig while Savannah Myers had nine kills and 11 digs.
Makenzie Gentzyel contributed eight kills and 10 digs.
Wahlers, both Myers and Gentzyel’s kills added up to 44 between the three.
Courtney Martin led the Lady Panthers with eight kills, five digs, and a block.
Rebecca Martin put in eight kills and five digs and Madison Hoopes tacked on 10 digs for the defense.
Justine David ran the offense with 13 set assists and added 10 digs, two kills and a block.