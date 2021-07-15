Two Port Allegany-Smethport and one Coudersport athletes are scheduled to compete in the fifth annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase in Olean, N.Y. on Sunday, July 25 for an opportunity to show their ability to college coaches.
According to a press release, the Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase was developed as a way for athletes to get the chance to showcase their skills and abilities on a larger scale with college coaches in attendance to assess the player’s talents and to recruit for their college programs.
The games will be held at Bradner Stadium with the girls’ game beginning at 5 p.m. and the boy’s game being held afterward at 8 p.m.
The lone Coudersport student in attendance will be senior Rosalyn Page who is one of only five seniors in attendance for the showcase for the Pennsylvania girls.
Page was a standout for the Coudersport soccer team during her career and has been exceptional between the posts as a goalie during the 2020 season.
For the boy’s game, there will be two students from Port Allegany-Smethport in attendance with juniors River Cramer and Ty Guilds scheduled to appear in the late game for the Pennsylvania boys.
For more information, the co-founders Kris Linderman and David Talbot can be reached at rslinderman@verizon.net and dt22stpfc@yahoo.com respectively.