The Galeton Tigers baseball team hit the road and found themselves down 3-0 heading into the sixth inning, but exploded for five-straight runs for a comeback win at Smethport, 5-3 on Thursday, April 8.
Chris Gibble started the charge for the Tigers, scoring a two-run single to tie the game at three, then Levi Evans delivered to give Galeton their first lead at 4-3.
The Tigers got two other runs in taking advantage of two errors by the Hubbers in the inning.
Trey Kalacinski got the win going five innings while allowing three runs, one earned, and allowed three hits and struck out seven.
Gavin Sykora received quality time on the mound as well and struck out two batters.
Smethport scored in the first inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Brandon Higley and made it 2-0 in the third on a ball Higley hit that led to an error.
Alex Ognen added two hits for the Hubbers.
Kameron Rounsville suffered the loss for the Smethport, giving up five runs in two and one-third innings of pitching.
Noah Lent, Alex Ognen, and Higley combined on four and two-thirds innings to shutout the Tigers before their late charge.