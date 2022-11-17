The UAVSL recently announced the selections for both the boys and girls all-stars teams as well as named the MVPs for the season.
This season’s MVPs were Jett Ruding and Emily Stephan.
The boys all-star team selections were Jett Ruding and Henry Kisler (Port Allegany), Isaak Johnson (Kane), Jacob Hooftallen, Nash Delp (Coudersport), Jack Benninger (Ridgway), Timmy Brannock (ECC), Austin Hamilton (Port Allegany), Ethan Streich, Aaron Myers (Ridgway) and Tony Messineo (ECC).
The girls all-star team selections included Italia Cicione, Samantha Straub and Rylie Belsole (ECC), Brielle Budd, Evin Stauffer and Abbie Lutz (Port Allegany), Allison Geci (ECC), Jillian Watts, Mollie Dinger, and Emily Stephan and Macie Johnson (Kane).