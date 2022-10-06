Several Potter County volleyball teams have battled to earn a few more wins on their season belts.

Northern Potter senior Rebecca Martin led the Lady Panthers in their battle against Cameron County.

It was a hard won victory for the Lady Panthers as they would claim the first set 25-18, earning an early lead for the night.

However Cameron County would bounce back and take the second set with a 23-25 upset.

From there, Northern Potter would battle for a third set win and take the fourth set in a point-by-point 27-25 to emerge victorious.

“This season has been tough, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs but we’re improving.

“I can see it as a coach in the way they play together and they see it in each other,” Northern Potter’s head coach said.

The Galeton Lady Tigers would also reign victorious over Cameron County in a three set match to move on 8-4 for the season.

This game also marked a special occasion for Lady Tiger Johanna Dickerson who achieved her 500th career dig in the first set.

Oswayo Valley would rack up two wins against Austin and Cameron County with Lady Green Waves Avaree Kellert and Olivia Cook running the show on the court for their team.

Oswayo Valley claimed both of these wins to continue undefeated in conference match-ups for the season.

The Coudersport Lady Falcons travelled to defeat Smethport in a three set victory on Monday, recovering from a 3-2 loss against Otto-Eldred the week prior.

The Lady Falcons would employ a balanced offensive attack led by Sierra Myers, Ava Wahlers and Madyson Dubots-Angood. This victory improves Coudersport 7-5 overall and 6-5 in conference game standings.

All of these teams and players have battled hard for their wins and look to improve even more as the season winds down.