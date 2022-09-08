On Thursday, Sept. 1, the North Penn-Liberty Lady Mounties hosted the Williamson Lady Warriors for volleyball where the Lady Mounties dominated all three varsity sets.

The Williamson Lady Warriors were feeling confident after their JV win over the Lady Mounties.

North Penn Liberty came out attacking in the first set, utilizing their outside hitters to win it 25-11.

Williamson countered this strategy in the second set with a versatile middle player.

The Lady Warriors gained back some confidence when the second set tipped in their favor.

However the Lady Mounties countered this and began to focus more on successful blocks than hard and fast attacks Williamson was beginning to predict.

By switching their approach suddenly, North Penn-Liberty was able to take back the lead and win the second set 25-17.

The third and final set was also a North Penn-Liberty victory after Williamson lost a bit of their focus on the court.

Not enough communication cost the Lady Warriors some easy points and ultimately led to their downfall against the Lady Mounties.

However, the Lady Warriors kept their heads high as they hosted the Wellsboro Lady Hornets on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

This time, the Lady Warriors were able to keep their composure and use better communication on the court, which helped assure their three set victory over the Lady Hornets.