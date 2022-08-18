On Sept. 18, Mansfield University will host Prep Baseball Report’s first ever NTL scout day beginning at 10 a.m.
The Prep Baseball Report was established in 2005 and has only grown since then. Now, it is viewed as one of the country’s largest independent scouting services.
For players hoping at a chance for their skills, teamwork, and strategy to be noticed, the Prep Baseball Report is one of the best opportunities for exposure. The Prep Baseball Report has connections to over 900 colleges and even several pro scouters.
The Mansfield University event will also be videoed and the edited performances will be hosted on the PBR website. Any players in attendance will also receive an online profile and verified career stats from the event.
The top NTL players will also be listed in the Pennsylvania statewide player and overall rankings.
This event is the first of its kind for the Northern Tier and it’s certainly an opportunity to behold for players wanting some exposure.
More information can be found on the PBR website at https://www.prepbaseballreport.com/event/PA/2022-ntl-scout-day.