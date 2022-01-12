The Upper Tioga River R Authority met Jan. 6 and announced there are approximately 45 easements for the water line extension project that still need to be signed for the project to connect water from Blossburg to just before Lowe’s in Richmond Township.
To facilitate the signing, the authority will host a session for easement signing from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Putnam Township Community Building.
The project will provide water from the Blossburg Water Company to about 400 households and businesses along Business Route 15, which historically has had poor water quality. The project will lay 55,000 feet of pipes to households in Covington, Putnam and Richmond Townships, construct a flow pressure regulating building and a 400,000-gallon water storage tank. Construction is tentatively set for 2023.
Authority representatives said it is extremely important that all of the easements are signed as soon as possible so that the project isn’t delayed. If all of the necessary easement paperwork is not received, UTRRA will begin eminent domain proceedings on those property owners who do not sign.