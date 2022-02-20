Area senior citizens in need of assistance with filing for their 2021 property tax or rent rebate are invited to one of several upcoming Property Tax/Rent Rebate Clinics hosted by Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter).
The clinics will get underway this week.
“While assistance with Property Tax/Rent Rebate forms is always available at my local offices, these clinics give our seniors the opportunity to obtain assistance closer to home,” Causer said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity. There is no charge and no appointment is necessary.”
The schedule next week is as follows:
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Ulysses Library, 401 N. Main St., Ulysses – 9-11 a.m.
- Eldred Senior Center, 169 Main St., Eldred – 9:30-11 a.m.
- East Smethport United Christian Church, 18399 U.S. Route 6, East Smethport – 1-2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 24
- Oswayo Valley Library, 103 N. Pleasant St., Shinglehouse – 10 a.m. to noon
Friday, Feb. 25
- Austin Borough Building, 21 Turner St., Austin – 10 a.m. to noon
The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.
The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30. Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Additional information, as well as claim forms and a link to apply online, are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.
For a full schedule of the remaining clinics, visit www.RepCauser.com.