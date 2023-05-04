The Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will resume evening meetings on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. following a board meeting at 5 p.m. Meetings are held at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center at 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
After a business meeting and a Show & Tell of guild members’ recent projects, the business “Running With Scissors” will present a Trunk Show of over 50 quilted items. This group of three quilters, Ellen Cicak, Heidi Chase and Kathy Webb, are certified Studio 180 Design instructors from the Norwich, N.Y. area. They design quilting tools and patterns including their “Six in a Square Tool” which will be available along with patterns for sale.
The April program, "Panels, Panels and More Panels," was presented by Todd and Erin Scheetz from Scheetz Sew Creative, a local quilt shop. They displayed a huge variety of fabric panels available to quilters, demonstrating how to use them in creative ways. Several members won panels in a drawing that concluded the presentation.
A Charity Sew Day is scheduled for May 31, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scheetz Sew Creative, Round Top Road, Wellsboro.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are invited to join the guild at any time. For more information, visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org.