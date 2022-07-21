Quilts. More than just an item to keep you warm, they are often labors of love, combining colorful fabrics, whimsical patterns and thousands upon thousands of stitches.
Gone are the days where all quilts were completely constructed by hand as fabric swatches were cut, pieced, sewn in blocks, quilted and bound with tiny, exactly-proportioned stitches. Often taking months to complete, these quilts were considered masterpieces exuding meticulous artistry.
Nowadays, a seasoned quilter can accomplish the same feat in a much shorter timespan. Modern sewing machines offer it all: piecing quilt squares together, sewing rows of blocks perfectly and then quilting them together into multiple, pre-set patterns with a push of a button. Then, there’s the quick trip around the circumference to finish the binding.
So, what makes for a good quilt — worthy of a coveted prize ribbon in a yearly competition that has been held since the early days — at the Potter County Fair?
Betty Bean is Co-Director of the needlework class competition, known as Department 18, and is more than happy to explain.
“We made some of the categories more precise, creating a fairer judging process to the quilts that are entered here at the fair,” Bean said.
“Don’t get me wrong, machine quilting is beautiful in its own right, but it is unfair to place that quilt in a the same class with someone who painstakingly hand-quilted yards and yards of thread on theirs.”
With nine adult categories sporting 36 different variations of quilts that can be entered, as well as 20 categories for youth 18 and under, the expectation of an overwhelming response of entries is highly anticipated.
“When people drop their quilts off to be judged, each quilt is immediately inspected. It is a thorough, lengthy process — looking at each and every stitch.
Once that determination is made, it is then entered into class types that include hand or machine quilted, hand or machine appliqued, hand tied, embroidered or machine programmed.
Machine programming creates a quilt sewn with a distinct object in it, such as an animal or basket of fruit, for example. Objects are chosen on the sewing machine, necessitating minimal hand sewing.
“Each quilt definitely has its own sense of uniqueness, as it should,” continued Bean.
“People don’t realize how much work goes into making an exceptional, ribbon-worthy quilt.
“Consistency and patience are key. Each block must be cut, pieced and sewn, evenly-spaced and perfectly square; if not, by the time you’re done, your entire quilt will be off and uneven. Errant threads must be tucked and trimmed.”
“It’s simple mistakes and/or oversights of its creator, unfortunately, that separates it from a winning quilt at the fair.”
When questioned as to the impartiality of the judge(s), Bean was adamant that the adjudication process has been, and always will be, taken very seriously.
“In order for the judge(s) to remain completely unbiased, quilts are not associated with the creator’s name in any way. Only after decisions are made and ribbons are awarded does the name of the maker be made public.
Bean is delighted when children bring in their quilting entries. She notes that their enthusiasm to learn more about the art of quilting and acceptance of constructive criticism is always a pleasure to observe.
“The best part for me is when young children come in with their finished pieces and want advice after all of the judging is done.
“Admittedly, many of their pieces are made very well.
Some of these youngsters hold great promise in the art of quilting which is wonderful for future generations.”