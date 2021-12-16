R.B. Walters Elementary
Mrs. Case’s Class
Dear Santa,
I have tried my hardest to be a good boy this year. For christmas i would like to spend time with my family. I would like to spread holiday cheer to others. A gilf thati really want is an xbox so i can practice being a robot maker when i grow up.
Love,
Connor
Dear Santa,
I want new LOLdoll and my family to have a happy christmas. I hope all of the kids families have the best christmas.
Love,
Lillian
Dear Santa,
The true meaning of christmas to me is spending time with my family. I wish everybody gets christmas and a warm place to live. One thing I would like this year is one of those police moter cycle.
Love,
Gehrig
Dear Santa,
May I please have a pet guinea pig. Please give people books and clothes to keep them warm. Please give them paper and pens to keep them busy. Candy and fruit to fill their bellies, toys for fun and hot cocoa to warm their hearts.
Love,
Mia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas i want a rainbow high doll. The true meaning of christmas is that you should be grateful for everything given. Give to the poor and celebrate jesus’s birthday. Most of all spend time with your friends and family.
Love,
Kaydence
Dear Santa,
I hope your doing good and corona didn’t get you. I would like a silicon baby doll. I hope the other kids get what they want for christmas, please try to make corona go away have a merry christmas.
Love,
Aubrianna
Dear Santa,
I think the true meaning of christmas is being with family. Jesus birthday and getting presents. This year I really, really want Santa to bring me boba.
Love,
Audrianna
Dear Santa,
This christmas I want video games. I also want to spend time with my family and friends.
Love,
Gavin
Dear Santa,
Christmas to me means spending time with my family. I love christmas because I get presents. I really want wrestling figures one for my dad. I think I will get them because I have been good.
Love,
Kooper
Dear Santa,
I hope you and the reindeer are doing okay. May I please have a nerf gun with a scope so i can play nerf war with my family! I like to spend time with my family and I would share it with my brother, I hope you can also give me food for people who need it most. Please take good care of the reindeer. I hope you have a merry christmas and a happy new year.
Love,
Jameson
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of people to have a lot of fun and a good dinner for christmas. I want all the kids to get presents. Maybe they can go skiing or go to Bucktail. I hope you get cookies for christmas too. Thank you for all the presents I got last time.
Love,
Donald
Dear Santa,
I wish you a Merry Christmas. For Christmas I would like xbox games, halo characters, pop its, cars, coloring pencils, dirt bike, bicycle, dirt bike hear and helmet and chapter books. Have a great Christmas.
Love,
Emerson `