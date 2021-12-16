R.B. Walters Elementary
Ms. Newton's Class
Dear Santa,
I want a ps5 for christmas. I want there to be things for everyone that wants. I want everyone to have a special time with their families.
Love,
Landon
Dear Santa Claus,
My friend mikenna misses her sister from the navy and i cant wait to meet her. So that is why i’d like her to come back. And I’m sure Mikenna would be really happy. I wish you can help me and Mikenna.
Love,
Aubrey Loud
Dear Santa,
I love christmas because we make cookies for Santa. I love the lights my momy said my great poppy looked just like you santa. This year for Christmas I would like my uncle Bobby, Aunt Courtney, Ethan and Cooper to come home.
Merry Christmas Santa,
Leevi Brion
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas I would really like to see my sister come home from the navy. It would make my family and my very happy.
Thank you.
Love,
Mikenna Cody
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal wolf. Christmas means my family times it means we have we celebrate jesus was born. We eat breakfast then we open the presents. Then we play we also have christmas dinner with both of my families. I spend time with all of my siblings. I have lots of family and thats my favorite part of celebrating.
Love,
Lucas
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a Christmas party with my friends. I would also like for my cousin Elise ton be there. We will have ice crem and a dance off at the party. I would like a present pup for christmas and i little live pet turtle. Have a good day santa. See you soon!
Love,
Hannah
Dear Santa,
I hope that my friends have a good christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I have tried my best to behave. I would like to ask you for a VR system for christmas be safe delivering presents.
Love,
Noel
Dear Santa,
Christmas to me is very fun. It is fun because you can open presents. And you can spend time with your family. I really want a drone. I think i will get it this year because i have been pretty good.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
For christmas I want a computer,
Love, Jensen
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabriel and I am 7 yr old boy. I have been pretty good this year so i was hoping you might be able to bring me a toy that i like. I am asking for an electric train set. Thank you so much santa. Merry x-mas to you and mrs. claus.
From, Gabriel
Dear Santa,
I want my family to have a nice christmas this year. And i want you to have a nice christmas too. Santa i want to ask for a favor. I want to have one elf on a shelf this year please.
From, Evelyn