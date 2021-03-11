POTTER COUNTY — Rental and utilities assistance is available to households that have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19. Through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Potter County has more than $1 million that can be distributed to eligible households.
This is similar to the CARES Act money the county previously had, but this money can also be used for utilities. Additionally, if someone is unemployed and behind on rent, the money can not only cover what is owed, but can pay ahead three months as well.
“Overall, if a family comes in, we can potentially provide up to 12 months worth of rent and utilities for them, as long as they continue to demonstrate and basically prove to us that they lost their job or loss of income due to the COVID pandemic,” Jim Kockler, administrator of Potter County Human Services, said. Unemployment records or pay stubs can be used as proof.
Utilities include electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash removal and energy costs, such as fuel oil. Telephone and cable are not covered. Utilities that are covered by the landlord within rent will be treated as rent. In general, funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers.
“My guess is there’s going to be people needing utilities paid more than rent,” Kockler said. “The shortcoming, I think, of the program is it doesn’t help people who own their homes. You can’t if you have a mortgage and you’re behind because of COVID. ... It’s just for the renters.”
With the application, the landlord will have to sign off on it. A lease won’t be required to be shown, but they’ll need something from the landlord that indicates what the rent is in arrears.
The application, which can be found by visiting www.pottercountypa.net, clicking “Departments” and then “Human Services,” or by visiting www.compass.state.pa.us, is straightforward and easy to understand, but it will take some time to fill out, Kockler said.
“You have to have all all the account numbers and you’ll need the landlord’s ‘OK’ and it’s going to be a process, but I think it would be worth it in the long run. Because if the people can get the help, it’s going to be beneficial to them,” he said.
The county previously had about $54,000 from the CARES Act and only spent about $17,000 to help eight people.
“With as much money as we have, my guess is we’re not going to spend at all. So we’re taking all the applications and if they’re deemed eligible, then we’ll make the payments out to either the landlords or to the utility companies,” Kockler said.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website, an eligible household is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:
- Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
- Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.
- In Potter County, 80% AMI for a one-person household is $36,350, for a two-person household is $41,550, for a three-person household is $46,750, for a four-person household is $51,900, for a five-person household is $56,100, for a six-person household is $60,250, for a seven-person household is $64,400 and for an eight-person household is $68,550
For more information or for questions, contact Jim Kockler at 814-544-7315.