Lori Ranck and Lynda Barron met in 2020 while Ranck was volunteering at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries. They worked together on Ranck’s first rescue, a dog named Bambam.
There is no official name for their rescue group. Rescues are coordinated by the two women with the help of a vast network of social media pages, law enforcement, local veterinarians, other animal rescue groups, animal shelters, friends and neighbors.
“I know it seems like it’s Lynda and me, but we have a team,” said Ranck. “There’s no ‘i’ in team.”
Barron is particularly known for her tireless devotion, her routine overnights in her car while on the search and her ability to lure dogs with a custom-made meal.
“I talk to the owners and find out what the dogs like,” said Barron.
“Lynda is so devoted and unyielding. She just doesn’t give up,” said Ranck.
Ranck, Barron and their volunteers purchase all their own traps, hiking equipment and other supplies.
Dogs become lost for many reasons: elderly dogs can lose their eyesight and hearing and wander off and dogs can be stolen. The most common scenario is unneutered males escaping in pursuit of females.
When asked what compels them to keep rescuing, the women had a heartfelt answer.“We’re trying to correct the wrongs of humans,” said Barron.
“The truth is,” Ranck said, “is that some human failed them along the way.”