In Bradford County, ARCC provides confidential no-cost services to victims of interpersonal and sexual violence, as well as educational services to prevent bullying and violence. For assistance and further information, call 570-265-5333 or visit www.arccbc.org.
In Tioga County, HAVEN offers free and confidential services to those who are affected by domestic violence or sexual assault. For more information, call 570-724-3549 or the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-550-0447, or visit www.havenoftiogacounty.org.
In Potter County, A Way Out assists and supports all victims, survivors and families of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information, call 814-274-0368 or the 24-hour helpline at 814-274-0240, or visit www.myawayout.org.
For additional services in Pennsylvania or to find your local sexual assault center, visit www.pcar.org or call 1-888-772-7227.