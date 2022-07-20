Local athlete Michelle Rohl has been running her way into the American record books all spring and recently won a gold and two silver medals at the World Masters Athletics Outdoor Championships in Tampere, Finland. She competed in the 5K (18:18.67), the 1500m (4:47.62) and the 800-meter (2:22.82) in the women’s 55-59 age group.
Originally from Wisconsin, Rohl currently lives in Mansfield. She competed as a college athlete from 1984 to 1988 for University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Along with her recent achievements, Rohl is also a three-time racewalking Olympian and raced the 10k in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and the 20k in the 2000 Olympics games.
She also currently holds the women’s American outdoor running records for the 55-59 age group in the 800-meter, 1500-meter, mile, 3K, 5K and 10K as well as the indoor records for the 800 and 3K.
She holds three relay world records with her teammates in the Greater Philadelphia Track Club.
Rohl’s road to Finland began when the 2020 championships in Toronto were canceled due to the pandemic.
“In the end I suppose it was a good thing to have to wait two more years,” said Rohl. “I wouldn’t have been in the shape I was in if I would have went to Toronto.”
Rohl’s training to help her make this jump in fitness came from her college and Olympic coach, Mike DeWitt. Her primary focus in her training was on middle distance because this gives a base for the events she was going to run. This had her running about 30 to 40 miles a week.
“We staggered my workouts throughout the week to help simulate running multiple races in a shorter time frame,” Rohl said. “This was helpful for me when I got to Finland because of the timeline of my races.”
Rohl decided to incorporate breaking the 55-59 outdoor records as part of her training for Finland. These races took place from April to June and her time for the 3K record was from her split in her 5K American record race.
“We decided to go for all the outdoor records because once you’re in shape for one, you’re in shape for all of them so we decided to strike the iron while it’s hot,” she said.
Another part of Rohl’s preparation was racing in collegiate races where open entries were allowed.
The difference between racing against Masters athletes and college athletes was something that Rohl noted as an interesting comparison.
“We have an advantage in the U.S. because we have more opportunities where I could race,” said Rohl. “In other parts of the world such as Europe they don’t do races the same way we do. I’m thankful that I got the opportunity to race against some talented college athletes. They have youth to their advantage but Masters athletes have that similar experience level of racing that I do.”
Rohl is an inspiring role model for runners because she is proof that the road as an athlete doesn’t have to end.
“There’s a lot more opportunities than just running 5K road races. There’s lots of opportunities to compete whether you’re a runner, a hurdler or a jumper,” said Rohl. “You can’t get discouraged, just start where you’re at and follow the training.”
Rohl plans to go to Masters Outdoor Nationals in Lexington at the end of July and then go to the Masters Indoor Worlds meet next February in Toruń, Poland.