It all started with a happy mother who gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. As time went on, it seemed like Olivia's parents started to like her less. Little did Olivia know that this would drive her to try and run away.
Each day Olivia would try to prove herself to her parents. She did everything they asked, and it never seemed enough. Her leaving home was her only answer. She gathered a few things and left after school Friday.
She didn’t have a plan, so she just started walking. She walked for a long time and all of a sudden, she saw someone walking towards her. She turned and started walking away at a steady pace. She was scared because the guy kept coming. She found a store full of people and ducked in there. She stayed for a while and started out again. Outside, the same kid was sitting on a bench. He smiled at her, and she could tell he was her age. He came over and said he was sorry he scared her and told her his name was Luke. He asked where she was going in such a hurry. She lied and said she was late for supper and asked him where he was going. He explained he was running away from home. She was surprised he would tell her that, and she asked why. He explained his parents expected him to be the best at everything--the best in class, the best in sports-- and he never felt like he met their expectations. Olivia understood completely. Before she could stop herself, she blurted out that she was running away too because her parents didn’t seem to love her at all.
They walked along talking about their situations. They were angry at their parents, but they realized they didn’t have money or a place to go. It was dark, and they knew they would need to find someplace to stay. The only things available were a couple of park benches. The darker it got, the more Olivia wanted to go home.
They were lying down on benches when a policeman came and asked what they were doing. They must have looked scared because the officer asked them if they were runaways. Olivia cried. She was scared and hungry. Luke told the officer he was a runaway too, but that they didn’t plan on running away together. The officer told them he would have to take them home, and he would talk with their parents with them.
The officer went with each of them and talked to their parents. Olivia learned her parents were worried and had called the police to find her. Luke’s parents had done the same thing. They sat down and talked about their problems and learned they misunderstood each other and what they needed to do was talk. Once they talked, everything was great.
Olivia and Luke were best friends, but the very best part was that they became best friends with their parents too.