Austin Pride Committee thanks everyone for attending and participating in the annual Christmas Tree Lighting held Sunday evening, Nov. 28, on the town square.
Several local organizations, families and Austin students decorated trees prior to the event. The whole town shined with Christmas spirits as children awaited the arrival of Santa on the fire truck. Kids got a special treat from Santa and cookies and hot chocolate were also provided.
AVFD Chief 44 reported Santa was transported back to the North Pole to finalize all the children’s wishes and will be returning to go door-to-door on the fire truck on Sunday, Dec. 19, to hear those final requests.