MORRIS – On Friday, June 24 Ski Sawmill hosted their annual Sawmill Traditional Archery Rendezvous (STAR) here where they provided those in attendance with a variety of different vendors and archery courses to test their skills during the weekend.
Dealers and bow enthusiasts alike were in attendance for the event to enjoy the courses set up by the staff at Sawmill and saw a strong turnout of people in attendance.
The event gives people not only a disconnect from the outside world but also the opportunity to interact with others who share similar interests as well as enjoy a family weekend of camping, speakers and traversing the diverse courses throughout Ski Sawmill to sharpen skills.
The event marks one of the smaller ones that Sawmill runs during the summer, with only three to 10 dealers in attendance but precursors to one of their biggest events in ETAR (Eastern Traditional Archery Rendezvous) which will be starting on Wednesday, July 27.
“The ETAR shoot in July is one of the biggest, it is one of the reasons we’ve been able to grow so much, is being able to get a big dealer following,” Ski Sawmill owner and event organizer Mike Knefley said. “We have close to 100 dealers scheduled to be there from all over.”
Though STAR has a solid turnout, with nearly 100 families camping during the weekend event and a few dealers, the main attraction for the Ski Sawmill archery scene is the ETAR event where enthusiasts from all over the country will be gathered.
The event has been going on for over 30 years, and the upcoming event looks to continue to bring the thrill and excitement of traditional archery to Ski Sawmill once again.
“It focuses mostly on longbows and recurve bows,” Knefley said about the upcoming ETAR event. “All of the stuff is mostly handmade, and the dealers are what makes this event special.”
The event also features several courses to test your archery skill and will feature over 200 3D targets spanned across seven courses and three ranges to go along with practice areas set up all over the resort. It also features an easy-to-navigate and flat landscape, one of the drawbacks of its previous location at Denton.
Some of the other activities and events available during the event are the Eagle Eye Competition, a kid’s range and course, day and evening seminars, a kid’s balloon shoot, aerial targets, specialty moving targets, food vendors and a shuttle running throughout the day to other courses.
To find out more information, schedule of events as well as pricing for the event, go to https://archeryfestivals.com/etar/.