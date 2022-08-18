Owen Fitzwater, Sayre native and graduate of Cowanesque Valley High School, was one of five student athletes honored by Nazareth College in Rochester N.Y. for the Scholastic All American award.
Approximately 370 student athletes nationwide are recognized for this award.
Fitzwater and four of his teammates were recognized by the National Collegiate Rugby organization in early August.
The Scholastic All American award is given to student athletes who maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above for an entire academic year.
Fitzwater is currently in his sophomore year at Nazareth studying physical therapy.
He was acknowledged for the award alongside rugby teammates Tyler Ricciardiello, Dylan Swincicki, James Gardner, and Jacob Townsand.
During his high school career, Owen was a member of the Cowanesque Valley Indians football, basketball and baseball teams.
In 2020, he was named a Wellsboro Gazette and Free Press Courier All-Star athlete for boys basketball during his senior season.
He was also named in the Senior Athlete Spotlight in both the Wellsboro Gazette and Free Press Courier that same year.