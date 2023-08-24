The 2023 Relay for Life Tioga County will take place from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug.t 26 on the Green in downtown Wellsboro. This year’s theme is “Why I Relay.”
The schedule of events is as follows:
3 p.m. — Opening Ceremony/Team Intro/Opening Lap
3:30 p.m. Sponsorship Recognition & Announcements
3:45 p.m. — Celebrate Speech by Henry and Linda Berkowitz
4 p.m. — Performances by Steps of Expression Dance Studio, Wellsboro
5 p.m. — Remember Speech by Gail Bollinger
5:15 p.m. — Performances by First Position Dance Studio, Wellsboro
6:15 p.m. — Fight Back Speech by Luanne Goodwin
6:30 p.m. — Survivor Ceremony and Lap
7 p.m. — Performances by Rhythms Academy of Dance Studio, Mansfield
8 p.m. — Luminary Ceremony
8:30 p.m. — Closing Ceremony
All-day activities
- 50/50 bingo under the Big Tent hosted by team Hornet Thunder
- Games hosted by team Katie Bugs
- Raffles, silent auctions and fundraisers will be showcased throughout the Green. Food concessions will be available by several teams.
- Walking laps around the Green
- Luminaries will be available to decorate under the Big Tent to honor, remember and support those who have battled cancer. Weather permitting; Luminaries will line the walking path all day.
Register as a team or signup as a Survivor or Caregiver at www.relayforlife.org/tiogacountypa Questions? Email tiogactyrelay@gmail.com or message on Facebook: Relay for Life of Tioga County, PA.
All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Tioga County, providing support to patients, caregivers, and survivors, along with funding for research to achieve the goal of eliminating cancer.